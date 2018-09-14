Don't Miss
Forum on gun violence planned

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2018 0

The Monroe County Bar Association’s Speakers Forum will present a program on what can be done to curb gun violence at noon on Sept. 26. The event will be held at the Rubin Center for Education, on the fifth floor of the Telesca Center for Justice, 1 W. Main St. A light lunch will be provided ...

