Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for September 4, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   HUGGINS, DIAMENTE 353 WILKINS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: TORRES, GENNY Amount: $936.47 ROCZ ENTERPRISES LANDSCAPING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES , , Favor: NUNEZ, ERIC L Amount: $132.70 SANTIAGO, ORLANDO 1361 DEWEY AVENUE APARTMEN 1, ROCHESTER, NY 14613-1145 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY ...

