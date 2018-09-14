Don't Miss
Home / Law / Lawsuit accuses WHAM-TV of copyright infringement

Lawsuit accuses WHAM-TV of copyright infringement

Brooklyn videographer claims station used her work without permission

By: Bennett Loudon September 14, 2018 0

A Brooklyn photographer and videographer has filed a federal copyright infringement lawsuit against the company that operates WHAM-TV. The plaintiff, Dominique Hessert, is described in the four-page complaint as “a professional photographer and video journalist in the business of licensing her photographs and videos to online and print media for a fee.” Her work is posted at ...

