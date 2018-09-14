Don't Miss
State panel hears about Family Court

Witnesses call for improved legal services

By: Bennett Loudon September 14, 2018 0

Three witnesses who testified Thursday before a panel studying ways to improve legal services for indigent parents in Family Court described an overloaded, underfunded system stacked against parents struggling to keep custody of their children. Kate Woods, deputy director of Legal Assistance of Western New York, told members of the Commission on Parental Legal Representation that ...

