Court Calendars for September 18, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Sherrie Lee Livecchi v Shanna Bethel, 197 Emerson St – Paul M Aloi 2—Iona Cuyler v Willie Williams, 361 Ellison St – Paul M Aloi 3—Barbara Alexander v Kia Thompson-White, 19 Copeland St – Paul M Aloi 4—Barbara Alexander v Monique Elsaw, 17 Copeland St – Paul M Aloi 5—Rochester Revitalization LLC v Elizabeth ...

