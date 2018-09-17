Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded September 5, 2018              125   Brighton ALPERT, ELIZABETH  et ano to ELLENS, NATHANIEL R et ano Property Address: 21 COBB TERRACE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 12077  Page: 594 Tax Account: 136.08-3-50 Full Sale Price: $210,000 HALL, MARGARET A to HALL, KEVIN Property Address: 88 REMINGTON BRIGHTON, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 12077  Page: 324 Tax Account: 147.16-1-66 Full Sale Price: $1 BASHORE BRAYER, ELIZABETH ANNE et ano to PENNER, JOSHUA ...

