Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Indian nation: Cayuga Nation v. Campbell

Fourth Department – Indian nation: Cayuga Nation v. Campbell

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Indian nation Subject matter jurisdiction – Leadership dispute Cayuga Nation v. Campbell CA 17-01956 Appealed from Supreme Court, Seneca County Background: At issue is a long-standing dispute over which of two competing factions should have control of the Cayuga Nation, a sovereign indian nation and a member of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo