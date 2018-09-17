Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Spousal maintenance: Burns v. Burns

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Spousal maintenance Post-remarriage maintenance obligation – Clear intent Burns v. Burns CA 17-01854 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: At issue on appeal is whether divorcing spouses wish to vary from the definition of spousal maintenance and provide for post-remarriage maintenance. Ruling: The Appellate Division held that divorcing spouses may provide ...

