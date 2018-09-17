Don't Miss
Home / News / GRAWA announces judicial evaluations

GRAWA announces judicial evaluations

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018 0

The Judicial Evaluation Committee of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys (GRAWA) has released its ratings for judicial candidates running for seats in November. Candidates who refused to participate in the evaluation process were not recommended. GRAWA’s ratings for the 2018 judicial candidates are as follows: State Supreme Court Justice Monroe County Court Judge Christopher Ciaccio: ...

