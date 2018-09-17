Don't Miss
Home / News / How Paul Manafort’s plea brings the Mueller probe closer to its end game

How Paul Manafort’s plea brings the Mueller probe closer to its end game

By: The Washington Post Matt Zapotosky, Carol D. Leonnig, and Ashley Parker September 17, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - First came George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who was arrested by the FBI when he stepped off a plane at Dulles International Airport and soon agreed to help the special counsel's office as part of a plea agreement. Then there was Michael Flynn, the president's former national security adviser who admitted he ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo