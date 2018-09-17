Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for September 5, 2018

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   ADAMS, KEYONI 318 SMITH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14608-1635 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 AIHMADD, NAFARA D 1518 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14624 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 ALLEN, TASHA N 568 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: GATES ...

