Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk for September 5, 2018

September 17, 2018

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ASHFORD, WILMA 35 WARWICK AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14611-3011 Favor: TROY CAPITAL LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $6,380.70 BERRY, DAVID 215 CURTIS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: WESLEY CLARK & BATES LLP Attorney: RELIN ...

