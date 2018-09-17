Don't Miss
Home / Law / Kavanaugh, accuser say they’re ready to testify — but how?

Kavanaugh, accuser say they’re ready to testify — but how?

By: The Associated Press ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO September 17, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Brett Kavanaugh and the woman accusing him of a decades-old sexual assault both indicated Monday they would be willing to testify to a Senate panel as the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee shifted from seemingly painless to problematic. However, top Republicans seemed to be trying to limit any new testimony by ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo