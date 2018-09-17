Lawyers for Learning delivers backpacks for kids

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018

The Monroe County Bar Association’s Lawyers for Learning Committee made its annual fall visit to Adlai Stevenson School on Monday. They delivered about 450 backpacks with school supplies and T-shirts to the kids in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The supplies are big help to students and families who can’t afford the folders, pencils, crayons and other ...

