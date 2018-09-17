Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded September 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 5, 2018              87   N/A NORTHRUP, STEPHEN E Property Address: N/A Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $82,000.00 BYRD, LINDA D Property Address: N/A Lender: BANK OF AMERICA N.A. Amount: $5,583.57   Brighton ELLENS, NATHANIEL R & ELLENS, STEPHANIE M Property Address: 21 COBB TER, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3339 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $189,000.00 PRIZANT, AMIR Property Address: 25 ASHLEY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3323 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $137,250.00   Brockport GARY, MICHELLE ...

