Powers of Attorney for September 5, 2018

Powers of Attorney for September 5, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   PANDOLFO, STEFANO Appoints: PANDOLFO, ELVIRA RAGGI, BRUCE A Appoints: SCHAFFER, NICOLE E WELLS FARGO BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC, BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC, MORRILL, TERENCE C Appoints: CUYLER, PAUL ...

