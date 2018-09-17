Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fourth Amendment: USA v. Iverson

Second Circuit – Fourth Amendment: USA v. Iverson

By: Daily Record Staff September 17, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fourth Amendment Expectation of privacy – 911 call – Implicit license to enter home USA v. Iverson 16-3829-cr Judges Kearse, Calabresi, and Livingston Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of five counts of drug and gun-related offenses. He argues on appeal that it was in error to deny his pretrial motion ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo