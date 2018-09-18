Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 19, 2018

Court Calendars for September 19, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2018 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Rochester Development Group LLC v Albert Butts, 1564 St Paul St – John Nacca 9:30 a.m. 1—Bella L LLC v Alex Young, 57 Tacoma St – Burgess & Miraglia 2—87 N Clinton LLC v Christian Daniels, 87 N Clinton Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Dimensions Property Management LLC v Lasal Cooper & Eric Bliss ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo