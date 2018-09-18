Don't Miss
Home / Law / Dems, GOP arguing on witnesses for Kavanaugh hearing

Dems, GOP arguing on witnesses for Kavanaugh hearing

By: The Associated Press ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO September 18, 2018 0

WASHINGTON — Wrestling for advantage, Democratic and Republican senators argued Tuesday over who could, should or would testify at next Monday's hearing with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accuses him of a sexual assault when they were in high school. Doubts were even raised whether she would appear. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh was at ...

