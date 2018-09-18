Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Negligence: Deng v. Young

Fourth Department – Negligence: Deng v. Young

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence School’s duty of care – Foreseeability – Released into potential hazardous situation Deng v. Young CA 18-00081 Judges Background: The plaintiff sued on behalf of his son who, after missing the afternoon bus, was told to walk home from school. On his way home, he was struck by a car ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo