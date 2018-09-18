Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Zoning: Edwards v. Zoning Board of Appeals of Town of Amherst

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Zoning Special use permits – Waiver of requirements Edwards v. Zoning Board of Appeals of Town of Amherst CA 17-01570 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding challenging the determination of respondent Zoning Board of Appeals granting a special use permit to the respondent ...

