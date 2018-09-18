Don't Miss
Home / News / GOP officials: Indicted Rep. Chris Collins to stay on ballot

GOP officials: Indicted Rep. Chris Collins to stay on ballot

By: The Associated Press Carolyn Thompson September 18, 2018 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Indicted U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York will remain on the November ballot despite previously suspending his campaign, confounding Republican Party leaders in his district Monday who had counted on Collins' cooperation to replace him. The surprise decision by Collins, who pleaded not guilty to insider trading charges in August, throws ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo