Judge denies ex-New York Assembly speaker bail pending appeal

Judge denies ex-New York Assembly speaker bail pending appeal

By: The Associated Press September 18, 2018 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ex-New York Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver must report to prison as scheduled next month after a judge Monday denied bail pending the appeal of his corruption conviction and seven-year prison term. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said in a written opinion that the substance of 74-year-old Sheldon Silver's appeal lacks merit. "The ...

