Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Campaign financing: Correan v. Donovan

Second Circuit – Campaign financing: Correan v. Donovan

By: Daily Record Staff September 18, 2018 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Campaign financing Public financing – First Amendment – Limitations on financing Correan v. Donovan 17-1343 Judges Katzmann, Kearse, and Pooler Background: The former and prospective candidates for public office brought an action asserting that the public election financing system of Vermont, which allows candidates to receive grants of public funds if they ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo