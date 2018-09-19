Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Advocate's View / Advocate’s View: Exploring self-help commercial evictions

Advocate’s View: Exploring self-help commercial evictions

By: Daily Record Staff Robert P. Yawman III September 19, 2018 0

What options does a commercial landlord have when a tenant stops paying rent and vacates the leased premises? As discussed below, landlords may commence an expedited court proceeding to dispossess a defaulting tenant and to recover past due rent. But, to save time and costs, a landlord may wish to avoid going to court altogether. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo