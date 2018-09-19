Don't Miss
Court Calendars for September 20, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2018 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Housing Authority v Briyonna Rivers, 37 Eiffel Place – Ernest D Santoro 2—Rochester Housing Authority v Labria Rapley, 115 William Warfield Drive – Ernest D Santoro 3—Rochester Housing Authority v Devon Randolph, 121 William Warfield Drive – Ernest D Santoro 4—Rochester Housing Authority v Kyrra Blair, 292-296 Tremont St – Ernest D ...

