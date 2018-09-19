Don't Miss
Deeds Recorded September 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2018 0

Deeds   Recorded September 7, 2018              69   Brighton GUY, GREG  et ano to ELITE VIEW PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 2158 EAST RIVER ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 12078  Page: 610 Tax Account: 147.16-1-59 Full Sale Price: $1   Chili COATS, DANIEL A et ano to STUHLMILLER, FRED Property Address: 72 BRIGHT OAKS DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 12078  Page: 518 Tax Account: 146.11-2-27 Full Sale Price: $125,000 WALL, BARBARA E to VANHOUTER, RICHARD Property ...

