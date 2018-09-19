Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for September 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2018 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   402 RIDGE ROAD WEST INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,262.86 BOWEN, JAMES D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,053.91 BROOME, CHARLETTA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,628.84 CLARKE, JERMAINE B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,455.34 PELUSIO, ALBERT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $288,017.60 PETERSON, MARK D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $46,179.60 RINAUDO, JASON Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,622.66 ROBERT S ...

