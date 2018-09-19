Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Gelling

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Intoxication defense People v. Gelling KA 12-01622 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant was not denied effective assistance of counsel. ...

