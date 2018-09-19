Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Women-owned business: J.C. Smith Inc. v. New York State Department of Economic Development

September 19, 2018

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Women-owned business Article 78 – Control of core functions of the business J.C. Smith Inc. v. New York State Department of Economic Development TP 17-01928 Transferred from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination of the respondent Division of Minority and ...

