Inmate gets $53 for lost pictures

Inmate gets $53 for lost pictures

Judge believes inmate over guard

September 19, 2018

A state Court of Claims judge recently awarded a state prison inmate $53 — one dollar for each family photograph taken from the inmate’s cell during a search for contraband. Willie Williams, the inmate at Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg, Sullivan County, filed a claim after property was confiscated in January 2016 and destroyed. A trial was ...

