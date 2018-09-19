Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for September 7, 2018

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court for September 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2018 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BOOSE, LAURIE A 116 FROST AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14611-3529 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 BROOKS, RONALD B 659 AVENUE D, ROCHESTER, NY 14621-4725 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 BROWN, LEON G 329 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609-3443 Favor: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo