Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman opens DC office

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2018 0

Buffalo-based law firm Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP has opened a Washington, D.C. office with the addition of partners Michael G. Rossetti and Ian A. Shavitz. Both men had been with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, based in Washington, D.C. In addition, Bobby Cornett, a former counselor to the secretary of the Department of the ...

