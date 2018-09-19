Don't Miss
Home / Law / Migrant workers file class-action lawsuit

Migrant workers file class-action lawsuit

Citizen migrants claim they were replaced by foreign workers

By: Bennett Loudon September 19, 2018 0

The Worker Justice Center of New York (WJCNY) has filed a federal complaint seeking class-action status for former employees of W.D. Henry & Sons Inc. in Erie County. The lawsuit claims the company violated federal H-2A regulations, the Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the Fair Labor Standards Act, and New York Labor Law — all while the Puerto Rican ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo