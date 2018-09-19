Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2018 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 7, 2018              72   N/A KOCHAN, ZACHARY M Property Address: N/A Lender: SUSAN M KOCHAN Amount: $110,000.00 FINGEROTH, JAMES M & FINGEROTH, ROBERTA R Property Address: N/A Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $244,000.00 59 UNION LLC Property Address: N/A Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $17,615,900.00   Churchville BRAY, SHAWN R & SNYDER-BRAY, JOANNE V Property Address: 3 ROYCE DR, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8900 Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. Amount: $25,000.00   East ...

