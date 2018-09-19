Don't Miss
Powers of Attorney for September 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2018 0

Powers of Attorney An instrument in writing filed with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office which authorizes a person to perform certain specified acts on behalf of another person.   CHRISTIANA TRUST, Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC, FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION, Appoints: FSLIC RESOLUTION FUND, GMAC MORTGAGE LLC, Appoints: GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC, PENSEK, BERNARD J Appoints: CHIZUK, LISA PENSEK, GLORIA Appoints: CHIZUK, LISA ROSE, SHIRLEY A Appoints: ROSE, DANIEL L TRIPP, ...

