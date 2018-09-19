Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘Shut up and step up.’ This senator’s message to men in the wake of the Kavanaugh accusation

‘Shut up and step up.’ This senator’s message to men in the wake of the Kavanaugh accusation

By: The Washington Post Eli Rosenberg September 19, 2018 0

Many Democrats in congress have said they support Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who this week publicly accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her decades ago when they were teenagers. But few have made as big a splash as Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, whose statements at a news conference on Tuesday drew headlines ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo