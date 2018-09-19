Don't Miss
Home / News / The worst is yet to come for Kavanaugh’s accuser

The worst is yet to come for Kavanaugh’s accuser

Take it from this sexual assault attorney.

By: The Washington Post Deanna Paul September 19, 2018 0

Nothing adequately prepares a sex crime victim for the moment she goes public. Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her decades ago, may do so on a national stage before Senate Judiciary Committee next week, a fate most high-profile criminal courts opt not to put upon sex-crime victims. Monday's ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo