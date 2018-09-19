Don't Miss
Trump rips Sessions: 'I don't have an attorney general'

By: The Associated Press JONATHAN LEMIRE September 19, 2018

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying, "I don't have an attorney general." Trump, in a Hill.TV interview released on Wednesday, said that he's "so sad over Jeff Sessions," whom he has repeatedly denounced for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. "He was the first senator that endorsed me. And ...

