Home / News / ‘Drug kingpin’ gets life in prison

‘Drug kingpin’ gets life in prison

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2018 0

A man described as a “drug kingpin” by federal authorities was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. Colin B. Montague, 63, of Greece, who was convicted of drug conspiracy and money laundering, also was ordered to pay a judgment of $10 million— the gross proceeds of ...

