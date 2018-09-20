Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Dangerous sex offender: Allen v. State of New York

Fourth Department – Dangerous sex offender: Allen v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2018 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dangerous sex offender Continued confinement – Legal sufficiency Allen v. State of New York CA 16-01167 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The petitioner appeals from a determination that he is a dangerous sex offender requiring confinement. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the evidence was legally sufficient ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo