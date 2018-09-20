Don't Miss
Home / Law / Homicide charge dismissed in Allegany County

Homicide charge dismissed in Allegany County

Driver had no legal duty to passenger

By: Bennett Loudon September 20, 2018 0

An Allegany County Court judge has dismissed a criminally negligent homicide charge filed after passenger in the defendant’s car died of a drug overdose. The case against defendant Robert J. Murray Jr. was dismissed in August after his attorney, Clair Montroy III, of Buffalo, asked Judge Thomas P. Brown to review the grand jury minutes and ...

