Indicted US Rep. Collins: I'm running, will serve if elected

Indicted US Rep. Collins: I’m running, will serve if elected

By: The Associated Press September 20, 2018 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Indicted U.S. Rep. Chris Collins said Wednesday he'll campaign for his western New York seat, vowing to serve if voters re-elect him in November. The Republican's announcement on Twitter came two days after he said he would remain on the ballot despite previously suspending his campaign in the wake of federal insider ...

