Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: Recent IRS help for victims of Hurricane Florence

Keeping Your Balance: Recent IRS help for victims of Hurricane Florence

By: Megan Broomfield September 20, 2018 0

In light of Hurricane Florence, I wanted to point out some important information released by the Internal Revenue Service this week — as well as some unfortunate reminders that there are scammers out there looking to take advantage in these situations. I also wanted to keep top-of-mind some tips to be ready in case you ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo