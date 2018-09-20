Don't Miss
Home / News / LawNY gets $600,000 grant

LawNY gets $600,000 grant

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2018 0

Legal Assistance of Western New York (LawNY) has been awarded a $600,000 federal grant to help victims of domestic violence, dating violence, and sexual assault. The funding from the Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women’s Legal Assistance for Victims Grant Program will be used to provide legal services to victims, provide training to staff ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo