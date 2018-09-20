Don't Miss
Home / News / RBBA rates three judicial candidates

RBBA rates three judicial candidates

By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2018 0

The Rochester Black Bar Association (RBBA) has released the following ratings for three judicial candidates: State Supreme Court: Monroe County Court Judge Christopher Ciaccio, Highly Qualified, Highly Sensitive Rochester City Court: Michael Lopez, Highly Qualified, Highly Sensitive Monroe County Family Court: Zuleika Sheppard, Highly Qualified, Highly Sensitive The evaluations were organized in partnership with the Greater ...

