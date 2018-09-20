Don't Miss
Senate Republican signal they will forge ahead on embattled nominee Kavanaugh

By: The Washington Post Seung Min Kim, John Wagner, and Josh Dawsey September 20, 2018 0

WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans strongly signaled on Wednesday that they will forge ahead with embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation as his accuser called the rush for a public hearing next week unfair. GOP senators who fretted earlier this week about the prospects for President Donald Trump's pick are now largely pushing for a vote ...

