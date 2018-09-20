State Association of Counties meeting here next week

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff September 20, 2018 0

The New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) 2018 Fall Seminar will take place in Rochester on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. More than 600 officials from across New York will attend the conference, which offers education and professional development for NYSAC members, according to the office of Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo. The conference will take place at ...

