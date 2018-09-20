Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep’

‘What happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep’

Kavanaugh remarks in 2015 speech get renewed scrutiny

By: The Washington Post Moriah Balingit September 20, 2018 0

The speech at Catholic University's Columbus School of Law was supposed to analyze whether judges should behave like umpires in a baseball game, analyzing words from Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. But Judge Brett Kavanaugh decided to share his personal connections with the District of Columbia-based university. A graduate of Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, Maryland, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo