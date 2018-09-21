Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for September 24, 2018

Court Calendars for September 24, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff September 21, 2018 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Thistle Apartments LLC v Shaquanna Crumpler, 1228 Lake Ave – Timothy L Alexson 9:30 a.m. 1—Lambert Bay Associates Ltd v Rohan Phillips, 1139 St Paul St – Timothy L Alexson 2—Avram Meir Trigr v Annie Pugh, 157 Barlett St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—JR Foundation Properties LLC v Kerri Guzman, 39 Spiegel Park – ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo